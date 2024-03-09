CSU Bakersfield faces Hawaii following Higgins’ 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 8-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-13, 10-9 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 8-11 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (18-13, 10-9 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Hawaii after Kaleb Higgins scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 68-56 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-6 on their home court. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 8-11 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield ranks third in the Big West allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Hawaii averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 68.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 69.2 Hawaii allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.7 points.

Higgins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.