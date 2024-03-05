Cryer leads No. 1 Houston against UCF after 23-point outing

Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston visits the UCF Knights after LJ Cryer scored 23 points in Houston’s 87-85 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Knights have gone 11-6 at home. UCF scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 13-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 with 38.2 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 6.9.

UCF averages 71.5 points, 14.3 more per game than the 57.2 Houston allows. Houston scores 7.8 more points per game (74.4) than UCF gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

Cryer is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

