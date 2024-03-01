Cryer leads No. 1 Houston against Oklahoma after 22-point game

Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays the Oklahoma Sooners after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 67-59 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Sooners have gone 13-3 in home games. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 12-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston has a 21-3 record against teams over .500.

Oklahoma makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Houston averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Cryer is averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.