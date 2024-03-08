Cross scores 31 as Tulane knocks off Wichita State 85-75

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross’ 31 points led Tulane over Wichita State 85-75 in the regular season finale for…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross’ 31 points led Tulane over Wichita State 85-75 in the regular season finale for both schools Friday night.

Cross added nine rebounds and six assists for the Green Wave (14-16, 5-13 American Athletic Conference). Collin Holloway scored 24 points, shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Forbes shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Green Wave broke a seven-game skid.

The Shockers (13-18, 5-13) were led in scoring by Colby Rogers, who finished with 29 points. Quincy Ballard added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Wichita State. Harlond Beverly finished with 13 points and two steals.

Holloway’s 18-point second half helped Tulane close out the 10-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

