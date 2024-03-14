Creighton takes on Providence in Big East Tournament

Providence Friars (20-12, 11-10 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-8, 14-6 Big East) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (20-12, 11-10 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-8, 14-6 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton plays in the Big East Tournament against Providence.

The Bluejays are 14-6 against Big East opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Creighton has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars’ record in Big East action is 11-10. Providence is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Providence has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Trey Alexander is averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Devin Carter is scoring 19.5 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

