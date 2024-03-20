Creighton Bluejays take on Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

Akron Zips (24-10, 16-5 MAC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 14-7 Big East) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (24-10, 16-5 MAC) vs. Creighton Bluejays (23-9, 14-7 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Akron.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 14-7, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Creighton scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Zips’ record in MAC play is 16-5. Akron scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Creighton makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Akron has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Enrique Freeman is shooting 59.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

