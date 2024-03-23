Creighton and Oregon play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Oregon Ducks (24-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 14-7 Big East) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (24-11, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 14-7 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton squares off against Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East games is 14-7, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Trey Alexander averaging 4.7.

The Ducks are 15-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Kwame Evans Jr. averaging 4.9.

Creighton makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Oregon has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.3 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.1 points, seven rebounds and four blocks over the past 10 games.

Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

