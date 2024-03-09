Crawford’s 19 lead Louisiana Tech over Middle Tennessee 84-70 in finale

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 19 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Middle Tennessee 84-70 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (22-9,…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 19 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Middle Tennessee 84-70 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (22-9, 12-4) advance to the Conference USA tournament in Huntsville, Ala. as the No. 2 seed and are seeded into Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Middle Tennessee is the sixth-seed and will also play in Wednesday’s quarterfinals/

Crawford also contributed 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs Daniel Batcho scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Tahlik Chavez had 19 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

The Blue Raiders (13-18, 7-9) were led in scoring by Elias King, who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Green added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. Jared Jones finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.