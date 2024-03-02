Coward, Watts rally Eastern Washington over Montana State 108-104 in OT

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward had 23 points and LeJuan Watts scored six of his 21 in overtime to…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward had 23 points and LeJuan Watts scored six of his 21 in overtime to rally Eastern Washington to a 108-104 victory over Montana State on Saturday night.

Coward made two free throws and Watts followed with a layup for a 93-92 lead and the Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky Conference) never trailed again over the final 3:09 of the extra period.

Coward added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (20-10, 14-3 Big Sky Conference). Watts made 8 of 11 shots and all four of his free throws. Jake Kyman scored 18 on 7-for-15 shooting.

Eddie Turner III finished with 24 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (13-17, 8-9). Brian Goracke added 22 points and eight rebounds. Robert Ford III scored 18. Turner hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left, forcing overtime tied at 89.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.