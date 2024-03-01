Live Radio
Cowan scores 19 in Manhattan’s 70-68 win against Siena

The Associated Press

March 1, 2024, 9:31 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Perry Cowan scored 19 points as Manhattan held off Siena to earn a 70-68 win on Friday night.

Cowan shot 5 for 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Jaspers (6-20, 3-14 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dejuan Clayton scored 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Jaden Winston finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points. The win snapped a seven-game skid for the Jaspers.

Giovanni Emejuru led the way for the Saints (4-24, 3-14) with 30 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Mason Courtney added 10 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Siena. In addition, Sveinn Birgisson finished with eight points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Manhattan visits Saint Peter’s and Siena travels to play Quinnipiac.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

