Covington puts up 17, UMass-Lowell knocks off Bryant 77-70 in AEC tourney semifinals

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Yuri Covington had 17 points in second-seeded UMass Lowell’s 77-70 win against third-seeded Bryant on Tuesday…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Yuri Covington had 17 points in second-seeded UMass Lowell’s 77-70 win against third-seeded Bryant on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament.

The River Hawks will play at top-seeded Vermont on Saturday morning for the championship.

Covington added 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (22-9). Cam Morris III scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Rafael Pinzon finished with 24 points for the Bulldogs (20-13). Sherif Gross-Bullock added 19 points for Bryant. Daniel Rivera also had 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.