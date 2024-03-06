Coppin State visits Morgan State following Thomas’ 30-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on Coppin State after Will Thomas scored 30 points in Morgan State’s 88-79 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears have gone 7-5 at home. Morgan State is 4-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 1-12 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 8.3 assists per game led by Greg Spurlock averaging 1.7.

Morgan State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.5 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Winston is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

