Coppin State visits Morgan State after Thomas’ 30-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Coppin State Eagles (2-25, 1-12 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-19, 6-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts Coppin State after Will Thomas scored 30 points in Morgan State’s 88-79 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears have gone 7-5 in home games. Morgan State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 1-12 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 28.3% from 3-point range.

Morgan State averages 72.8 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 72.6 Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Morgan State has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Winston is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

