Coppin State hosts North Carolina Central after King’s 34-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (15-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-23, 1-10 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Coppin State Eagles after Po’Boigh King scored 34 points in North Carolina Central’s 93-81 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 2-6 in home games. Coppin State is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 7-4 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Coppin State scores 58.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 68.2 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 76.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the 72.6 Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Spurlock is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 8.6 points. Ryan Archey is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

