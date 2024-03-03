Coppin State faces South Carolina State, looks to stop home slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-16, 8-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-24, 1-11 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-16, 8-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-24, 1-11 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on South Carolina State looking to stop its five-game home slide.

The Eagles are 2-7 in home games. Coppin State gives up 73.0 points and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Coppin State scores 58.0 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 75.2 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 71.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 73.0 Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Michael Teal is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.