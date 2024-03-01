Comer and Eastern Kentucky host Lipscomb

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-11, 10-5 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-11, 10-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -4; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Lipscomb Bisons after Tayshawn Comer scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 83-79 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 11-1 on their home court. Lipscomb ranks third in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Joe Anderson averaging 4.4.

The Colonels are 12-3 in ASUN play.

Lipscomb averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 5.0 more points per game (81.8) than Lipscomb gives up to opponents (76.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.