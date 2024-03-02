Columbia visits Pennsylvania after Slajchert’s 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (13-12, 4-8 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-17, 2-10 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (13-12, 4-8 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-17, 2-10 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Columbia Lions after Clark Slajchert scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 87-81 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Quakers are 8-5 on their home court. Pennsylvania is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 4-8 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.3.

Pennsylvania averages 73.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 71.0 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slajchert is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 17.7 points. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.