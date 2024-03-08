Columbia hosts Williams and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (21-6, 10-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-13, 4-9 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (21-6, 10-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-13, 4-9 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Columbia after Nazir Williams scored 23 points in Cornell’s 79-77 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions have gone 9-5 in home games. Columbia has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

The Big Red are 10-3 in conference games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Columbia scores 77.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 74.4 Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Cooper Noard averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Chris Manon is averaging 14.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

