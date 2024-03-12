Colorado State plays in MWC Tournament against the San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (9-22, 2-16 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

San Jose State Spartans (9-22, 2-16 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on San Jose State in the MWC Tournament.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 10-8, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Colorado State ranks fourth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game. Isaiah Stevens leads the Rams averaging 7.0.

The Spartans are 2-16 in MWC play. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.1.

Colorado State makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (47.2%). San Jose State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is averaging 16.8 points and seven assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.