Collins, Marist Red Foxes to host Obioha and the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-14, 11-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadin Collins and Marist host Harlan Obioha and Niagara in MAAC play.

The Red Foxes are 8-4 in home games. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Jaden Daughtry leads the Red Foxes with 4.9 boards.

The Purple Eagles have gone 11-8 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is sixth in the MAAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Obioha averaging 5.7.

Marist averages 64.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.9 Niagara gives up. Niagara scores 11.3 more points per game (73.5) than Marist gives up to opponents (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Luke Bumbalough is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists. Obioha is shooting 64.8% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

