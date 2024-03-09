Collins and the Marist Red Foxes host conference foe Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-14, 11-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-8 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (15-14, 11-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -4; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harlan Obioha and Niagara visit Jadin Collins and Marist on Saturday.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-4 in home games. Marist has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Eagles are 11-8 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 11.3 more points per game (73.5) than Marist gives up (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is shooting 52.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.