Collier leads USC against Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Arizona State after Isaiah Collier scored 31 points in USC’s 82-75 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans have gone 7-6 at home. USC is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sun Devils are 8-10 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.4.

USC’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 70.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 74.8 USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 17 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals. Jose Perez is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

