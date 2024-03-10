College of Charleston wins 83-59 against Monmouth in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Burnham had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-59 victory against Monmouth on Sunday in the Coastal…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Burnham had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-59 victory against Monmouth on Sunday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.

Burnham went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (25-7). Ante Brzovic scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Frankie Policelli finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Cougars.

Xander Rice led the way for the Hawks (17-15) with 16 points. Jaret Valencia added 15 points and two blocks for Monmouth.

