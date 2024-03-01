Colgate visits Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Colgate Raiders (21-9, 15-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-16, 9-8 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (21-9, 15-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-16, 9-8 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the Colgate Raiders after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 64-62 overtime loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-6 at home. Lehigh is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 15-2 in Patriot League play. Colgate is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Lehigh’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.