Colgate Raiders face the Bucknell Bison in Patriot League Tournament

Bucknell Bison (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 17-2 Patriot League) Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 17-2 Patriot League)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -10; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Bucknell square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 17-2 against Patriot League opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Colgate is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison’s record in Patriot League games is 11-8. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot League giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Colgate makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Bucknell averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.