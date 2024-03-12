Colgate plays Lehigh in Patriot League Championship game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-17, 11-9 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (24-9, 18-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-17, 11-9 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (24-9, 18-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate squares off against Lehigh in the Patriot League Championship.

The Raiders are 18-2 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Colgate has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot League play is 11-9. Lehigh is third in the Patriot League with 13.2 assists per game led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney averaging 2.0.

Colgate makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Lehigh averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominic Parolin is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Burke Chebuhar is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

