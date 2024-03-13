Colgate plays Lehigh in Patriot League Championship game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-17, 11-9 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (24-9, 18-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-17, 11-9 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (24-9, 18-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Lehigh play for the Patriot League Championship.

The Raiders’ record in Patriot League play is 18-2, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Colgate is 9-7 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 11-9 against Patriot League teams. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot League with 13.2 assists per game led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney averaging 2.0.

Colgate makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Lehigh has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Records is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Whitney-Sidney is averaging 15.4 points for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

