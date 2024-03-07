Colgate faces Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 7-12 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 7-12 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -18; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Holy Cross in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 16-2 against Patriot League opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot League with 15.2 assists per game led by Braeden Smith averaging 5.9.

The Crusaders are 7-12 against Patriot League teams. Holy Cross gives up 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

Colgate averages 71.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 74.4 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bo Montgomery is averaging 10.8 points for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

