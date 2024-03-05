Coleman leads Hawaii against CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-13, 9-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West) Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-13, 9-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West)

Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Noel Coleman scored 31 points in Hawaii’s 76-73 overtime victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 11-6 in home games. Hawaii has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 9-10 in Big West play. CSU Northridge scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Hawaii’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.7 points. Justin McKoy is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Dionte Bostick is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 19 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

