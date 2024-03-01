Cole, Lindenwood Lions square off against the Morehead State Eagles

Lindenwood Lions (9-21, 3-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (22-8, 13-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (9-21, 3-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (22-8, 13-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on Lindenwood in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Eagles are 13-1 in home games. Morehead State is ninth in college basketball allowing 63.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Lions are 3-14 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Morehead State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Minix is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jeremiah Talton is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.3 points. Keenon Cole is shooting 31.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.