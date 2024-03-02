Cole and the Lindenwood Lions take on conference foe Morehead State

Lindenwood Lions (9-21, 3-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (22-8, 13-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (9-21, 3-14 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (22-8, 13-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -21; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keenon Cole and the Lindenwood Lions take on Riley Minix and the Morehead State Eagles in OVC play.

The Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. Morehead State is third in the OVC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Lions are 3-14 in conference matchups. Lindenwood is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Morehead State averages 75.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 73.3 Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jeremiah Talton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Cole is shooting 31.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

