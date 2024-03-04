Coit leads Northern Illinois against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-13, 10-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-19, 4-12 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-13, 10-6 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (10-19, 4-12 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Central Michigan Chippewas after David Coit scored 35 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-73 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Huskies have gone 5-8 at home. Northern Illinois allows 78.0 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 10-6 against MAC opponents.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is shooting 41.5% and averaging 20.5 points for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

