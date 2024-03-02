Coit leads Northern Illinois against Akron after 27-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-18, 4-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-8, 12-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-18, 4-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-8, 12-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -16; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Akron Zips after David Coit scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-72 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 12-0 in home games. Akron has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 4-11 in MAC play. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zarigue Nutter averaging 4.5.

Akron averages 74.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 77.9 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 8.1 more points per game (73.4) than Akron allows to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.1 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Coit is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Nutter is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.