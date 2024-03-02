Cohen, UMass Minutemen to visit Huffman, Davidson Wildcats

UMass Minutemen (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-13, 5-10 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-13, 5-10 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Davidson and UMass square off on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 9-5 at home. Davidson has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 9-7 in conference matchups. UMass is the A-10 leader with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 8.3.

Davidson scores 70.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 71.0 UMass allows. UMass averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Minutemen square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Cross is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.