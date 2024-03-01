Cohen, UMass Minutemen square off against the Davidson Wildcats

UMass Minutemen (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-13, 5-10 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-13, 5-10 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Davidson in A-10 action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 9-5 on their home court. Davidson has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 9-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 9.5.

Davidson is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Matt Cross is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Minutemen. Cohen is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.