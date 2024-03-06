Cohen puts up 19 as UMass defeats Fordham 66-64

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 19 points in UMass’ 66-64 victory against Fordham on Wednesday night. Cohen also…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 19 points in UMass’ 66-64 victory against Fordham on Wednesday night.

Cohen also contributed nine rebounds for the Minutemen (20-10, 11-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahsool Diggins went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Matt Cross had 15 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Rams (12-18, 6-11) were led by Kyle Rose, who recorded 15 points, five assists and three steals. Abdou Tsimbila added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Fordham. Antrell Charlton also had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.