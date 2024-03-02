Cochran leads Toledo against Buffalo after 27-point game

Toledo Rockets (17-11, 11-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-24, 2-13 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (17-11, 11-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-24, 2-13 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Buffalo Bulls after Tyler Cochran scored 27 points in Toledo’s 75-72 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls are 2-10 in home games. Buffalo gives up 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Rockets are 11-4 in MAC play. Toledo is 4-3 in one-possession games.

Buffalo’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rockets. Cochran is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

