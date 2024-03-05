Cleveland State takes on IUPUI in Horizon League Tournament

IUPUI Jaguars (6-25, 2-18 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-13, 11-9 Horizon League) Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-25, 2-18 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-13, 11-9 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -16.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings play in the Horizon League Tournament against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Vikings have gone 11-9 against Horizon League opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 2-18 in Horizon League play. IUPUI gives up 79.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.7 points per game.

Cleveland State averages 75.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 79.6 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 65.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 73.2 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is averaging 11.5 points for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 63.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

