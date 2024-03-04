Cleveland State plays in Horizon League Tournament against the IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (6-25, 2-18 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-13, 11-9 Horizon League) Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-25, 2-18 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (18-13, 11-9 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings play in the Horizon League Tournament against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Vikings have gone 11-9 against Horizon League opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Cleveland State is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 2-18 against Horizon League opponents.

Cleveland State scores 75.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 79.6 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder is averaging 11.5 points for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 24.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 63.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

