Cleveland leads North Carolina Central against South Carolina State after 27-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on South Carolina State after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 27 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-79 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles have gone 10-2 in home games. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Po’Boigh King averaging 4.0.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in conference games. South Carolina State is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 70.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 68.5 North Carolina Central gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. King is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Everett is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.