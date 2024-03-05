Cleveland and the Liberty Flames visit conference foe Middle Tennessee

Liberty Flames (17-12, 6-8 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Liberty Flames (17-12, 6-8 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Zach Cleveland and the Liberty Flames visit Jared Jones and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Tuesday.

The Blue Raiders are 10-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Jones leads the Blue Raiders with 7.6 boards.

The Flames are 6-8 in CUSA play. Liberty ranks fourth in the CUSA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 4.6.

Middle Tennessee averages 65.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 64.9 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 74.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 69.7 Middle Tennessee allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Kyle Rode is averaging 13.7 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

