Clemson Tigers take on New Mexico Lobos in first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (26-9, 14-8 MWC) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-11, 11-10 ACC) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (26-9, 14-8 MWC) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-11, 11-10 ACC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -2; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and New Mexico square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Tigers are 11-10 against ACC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Clemson scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Lobos are 14-8 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC scoring 14.8 fast break points per game.

Clemson makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). New Mexico averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaelen House is averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.