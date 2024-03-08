Clemson plays Wake Forest following Hall’s 25-point game

Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Wake Forest after PJ Hall scored 25 points in Clemson’s 90-75 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 15-1 in home games. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 11-8 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 9.8.

Wake Forest makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Clemson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wake Forest allows.

The Demon Deacons and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Demon Deacons.

Hall is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.