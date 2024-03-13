Clemson faces Boston College in ACC Tournament

Boston College Eagles (18-14, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-10, 11-9 ACC) Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Boston College Eagles (18-14, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (21-10, 11-9 ACC)

Washington; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays in the ACC Tournament against Boston College.

The Tigers are 11-9 against ACC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 9.2.

The Eagles are 9-12 against ACC teams. Boston College ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.3.

Clemson averages 78.1 points, 5.3 more per game than the 72.8 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 75.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 71.2 Clemson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 12.6 points for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Quinten Post is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

