Claude’s 26 lead Xavier past Butler 76-72 in Big East Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Claude had 26 points in Xavier’s 76-72 victory over Butler on Wednesday in the Big…

NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Claude had 26 points in Xavier’s 76-72 victory over Butler on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Xavier (16-16) will face No. 2 UConn on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Claude also had five rebounds for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight added 20 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and four steals. Quincy Olivari had 19 points and shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Pierre Brooks finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-14). Jalen Thomas added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Posh Alexander also had 14 points and five assists.

McKnight’s 16-point second half helped Xavier close out the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.