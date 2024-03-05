Claude leads Xavier against Butler after 36-point game

Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (15-14, 9-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Butler Bulldogs after Desmond Claude scored 36 points in Xavier’s 98-93 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-5 at home. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are 9-9 in conference play. Xavier is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 15.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Butler.

Quincy Olivari is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Claude is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

