Clark’s 24 lead Merrimack past Le Moyne 61-51 in Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Adam Clark had 24 points in Merrimack’s 61-51 victory over Le Moyne on Saturday in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

The championship game is Tuesday. Second-seeded Merrimack would host if Wagner knocks off league champion Central Connecticut State in the other semifinal.

Clark shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (21-11). Jacob O’Connell scored nine points, finishing 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Bryan Etumnu shot 2 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points. It was the 11th victory in a row for the Warriors.

Luke Sutherland led the way for the Dolphins (15-17) with 23 points and eight rebounds. Le Moyne also got 11 points and six rebounds from Darrick Jones Jr.. Kaiyem Cleary also had 10 points and six rebounds.

