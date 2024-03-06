Clark’s 12 help Texas A&M-CC defeat Incarnate Word 71-52

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 12 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 71-52 victory against Incarnate Word on…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 12 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 71-52 victory against Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (21-10, 14-4 Southland Conference). Owen Dease scored 12 points while going 3 of 4 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Dayne Prim had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Islanders extended their winning streak to seven games.

Josiah Hammons led the Cardinals (8-23, 3-15) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Sky Wicks added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Incarnate Word. Josh Akpovwa finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Cardinals extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

