Clark hits two late FTs and scores 22 points to lead Duquesne past George Washington 67-65

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III led Duquesne with 22 points and secured the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining as the Dukes took down George Washington 67-65 on Saturday.

James Bishop IV’s jumper for George Washington tied it 65-all with 42 seconds left.

Clark added four steals for the Dukes (20-11, 10-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Dixon scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Dae Dae Grant shot 4 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Revolutionaries (15-16, 4-14) were led by Darren Buchanan Jr., who recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. George Washington also got 17 points and four assists from Bishop. Maximus Edwards also had 12 points and two blocks.

Clark scored 12 points in the first half to help Duquesne build a 34-30 halftime lead.

