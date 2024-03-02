Clark has 21, Texas A&M-CC knocks off SE Louisiana 80-68

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 21 points as Texas A&M-CC beat SE Louisiana 80-68 on Saturday night.…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 21 points as Texas A&M-CC beat SE Louisiana 80-68 on Saturday night.

Clark also added six rebounds for the Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland Conference). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Dian Wright-Forde had 15 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Roger McFarlane led the way for the Lions (14-15, 9-7) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Brody Rowbury added 15 points and two steals for SE Louisiana. In addition, Alec Woodard finished with 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

